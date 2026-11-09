90s Alternative Rock Icon Reflects on Nirvana, Pearl Jam and the End of Her Legendary Band

It’s undeniable that L7 were one of the most important bands of the 90s alternative rock movement. Now, decades later, the grunge icons are hanging it up. But not before frontwoman Donita Sparks does a little reflection on their legendary career, as well as on their friendships with bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Speaking to Guitar World, Sparks discussed the band’s legacy, starting with what the early days of the Seattle grunge scene were like. “Sub Pop [records] did well, mainly because of Nirvana and Soundgarden,” she said. “When they signed us, they said, ‘You’re in the inner circle of Sub Pop now.’”

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Sparks quipped that “everyone got huge, except for Mudhoney,” and added, “There was so much hype, especially in the UK. We’d show up to a club and instead of saying ‘L7’ it would say ‘Sub Pop Artist’ or ‘Sub Pop’s L7.’ It was like the label was getting bigger than the bands were.”

L7 signed to Sub Pop Records in the late 80s

In 1992, L7 released Bricks Are Heavy, their third—and possibly most crucial— album. Butch Vig produced the record, fresh off having just done Nirvana’s Nevermind. When asked how his production style impacted L7’s music, Sparks explained, “We always had a very powerful sound on stage. You can’t put that in a bottle. Producers and engineers would go to an L7 show, after they worked on our record for months, and be like, ‘What the f**k?’”

“Butch was great because he encouraged our melodic stuff,” she continued. “When we started, we wanted to play hard music sans melody because we were tough cookies; then melody came in. Nirvana and the Pixies gave me more confidence to throw my musical roots into the stew. I love a lot of 50s/60s pop; I love a lot of country.”

Among her reflections, Sparks shared about playing a big benefit show in the mid-90s with Pearl Jam and Neil Young & Crazy Horse. “We met Neil Young that night,” she recalled. “I remember Pearl Jam asked us on stage because they were singing ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, but I f**ked up my verse by one line!”

Finally, Sparks spoke about L7’s Last Hurrah farewell tour, which they’re currently on. The run comes after longtime bassist Jennifer Finch died in July, following a battle with aggressive brain cancer.

“The finality is starting to hit me,” Sparks said. “The emotion becomes overwhelming at times. I can hold it together until I get backstage – but every once in a while, there’s a little weepiness. We’re doing meet-and-greets for the first time to supplement the tour. People are saying how long they’ve followed us. One woman said, ‘You’ve taken me from puberty to menopause!’”

Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images