90s Alternative Rock Legend Comes Out as Pansexual

One of the biggest stars in 90s rock history just gave a massive life update on her end. During an appearance on the Handsome podcast, Alanis Morissette revealed to co-hosts Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin that she’s pansexual.

The news came when Feimster quipped about the relationships Morissette depicted in her songs. As much as she hates how the men she was with treated her, she was happy it turned into great music. Then, she inquired about whether such awful experiences with men ever made her want to be a lesbian.

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The Jagged Little Pill singer nonchalantly confirmed, admitting that she’s actually pansexual. Immediately, the other podcasters’ jaws dropped in shock. When they said they wished they led with such a conversation, Alanis Morissette joked, “I like to leave it for the epilogue.”

Pansexuality removes specific sex or gender from any romantic or sexual attraction. Instead, it’s based more on whether or not they’re into someone as a person first and foremost.

This isn’t the only instance in which Morissette tinkered around with sexuality in public. For instance, during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed she was the one who pitched kissing Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in season three of Sex And The City.

Alanis Morissette comes Out as Pansexual Years After Infamous ‘Sex and the city’ moment

“I reached out to them, and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’” Morissette recalled to podcast host Alex Cooper. “And they said, ‘Why yes, we were thinking the same thing!’… Anything that opens up and pulls us out of the locked binary is a loving act, I think.”

Nowadays, Alanis Morissette is in the middle of an ugly lawsuit with her former tour manager Keren Urinov. Urinov allegedly tried to frame the “Ironic” rocker for drug trafficking through a “calculated blackmail campaign.”

During her 2025 world tour, Urinov was frequently detained at European airports for carrying cannabis and xylazine. At every turn, though, the tour manager tried to implicate Morissette, claiming the drugs belonged to her.

Due to the frequent run-ins with the law, Alanis Morissette allegedly received “increasingly extortionate” letters from Urinov and her lawyers. Consequently, she sued Urinov for civil extortion, fraud, and negligent misrepresentation.

Moreover, she stressed that she wouldn’t comply with someone trying to throw her under the bus. “Morissette will not agree to work with an incompetent blackmailer for the next fifteen years or pay her a ransom under the gun,” the lawsuit read.

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