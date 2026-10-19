90s Boy Band Star’s Private Plane Skids Off Airport Runway, Crashes Into Fence

A private jet skidded off the runway at Las Vegas’ main airport and crashed into a fence this weekend. New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg was on board.

In an Instagram post, the 57-year-old boy band singer explained that the incident happened in the late morning at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 18. “We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway,” Wahlberg said in a video clip.

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“I’m just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us,” he continued. “We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, ‘We are not getting up in the air today.’ But we’re safe and thankful, and all is well.”

Wahlberg clarified that the aircraft was able to avoid hitting “heavy” equipment, like other planes. However, it did crash into a fence.

New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg was on board a private jet that incurred a runway incident at Harry Reid International Airport

In the post’s caption, Wahlberg added more comments and thanked fans for their support. “Getting a lot of concerned messages and texts about my flights failed attempt at leaving Las Vegas this morning. Thank you to all!” he penned. “I appreciate your concern and well wishes.”

He went on to say, “I made this video for my friends and family after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too, so I figured I’d share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes).”

“Thankful to God, of course,” Wahlberg continued, “and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps – but we did not. Thank you to all the emergency personnel on the ground in Las Vegas! You all were absolutely wonderful.”

“All glory to God! By His grace, we are all ok,” Wahlberg concluded his message. “His love truly is eternal.”

At this time, no injuries have been reported. It’s unclear who else was on board the plane with Wahlberg.

Photo by Ted Horowitz Photography / Getty Images