90s Grunge Icon Skips Upcoming Tour Amid Aggressive Brain Cancer Battle, Bandmates Share Fundraiser

On July 13, 2026, iconic all-female grunge band L7 shared the news that their bassist, Jennifer Finch, had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Just two months earlier, the band announced The Last Hurrah Tour, which begins on October 6. With this new development, Finch will not be able to join her bandmates on the road.

“Our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the statement read, posted on L7’s official Instagram. “Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home support.”

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Finch’s friends, family, and bandmates have set up a GoFundMe page for her medical costs. The band urged fans and supporters to donate “to help cover these urgent expenses and allow her to remain safely at home with the care, dignity and support she needs.”

L7 Bassist Gave Band Her Blessing To Continue Upcoming Tour Without Her

“The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” the statement continued. “Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming U.S. dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned. We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority.”

L7 asked fans to “donate if you are able.” But they also highlighted the importance of sharing the fundraiser “as widely as possible.” They added, “Every contribution, share and message of support matters.”

The statement concluded, “Jennifer is part of our family. We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

The Musical Community and Beyond is Rallying Around the Iconic Bassist

Fans from far and wide took to the comments to share words of support for the iconic bassist. Celebrities and fellow artists like Juliette Lewis, Joan Jett, Lydia Lunch, Garbage, and Violet Grohl commented, as well as organizations like Sub Pop Records and MusiCares.

Finch joined L7 in 1986 and contributed to the band’s most successful years in the 90s. In addition to playing bass, she served as the sole songwriter for many hits during this time. Finch left the band in 1996, after the death of her father. She also cited health and money issues as a catalyst for stepping out of the spotlight. She formed a few other bands in the 2000s, then reunited with L7’s original lineup in 2014. Their latest album, Scatter the Rats, was released in May 2019.

Tickets are still available for The Last Hurrah Tour, which kicks off on October 6 in San Diego. L7 will travel through the U.S. and Canada, hitting several big cities, before concluding on November 14 in Los Angeles.