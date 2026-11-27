Electronic music group The Prodigy has been forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour on “doctor’s orders”. They previously canceled a show in Vienna due to illness, but on November 25, 2026, the group announced on Instagram that the remaining two shows were canceled.

“Unfortunately the difficult news to announce, following today’s doctors orders, is that we have to cancel the remaining two shows of this European tour in Amsterdam and Brussels this weekend,” the post read.

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“This decision is out of our control, we are f***in gutted and we understand the disappointment of every fan that have come out to show the Luv, Ruckus and support, many of u having travelled from far away to see us,” they continued.

“We luv and appreciate you all,” the post concluded. “We are sorry we couldn’t end the tour with u all but we will be back to full firepower soon.” Current members Liam Howlett and Maxim signed off on the post “With luv & respect”.

Many fans in the comments left words of support for The Prodigy. Some expressed disappointment at the canceled shows, specifically those who traveled to see the duo. Other fans shared lighthearted jokes related to the nature of a typical Prodigy show.

“Health comes first right now! Get well soon and regain your strength! We are all one family!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Health comes first!! Sometimes these things can’t be helped. You guys put so much energy into every show, rest up and give your bodies and voices a well earned break.” Additionally, another fan wrote, “Too bad, wanted to see you in Amsterdam.. main thing is to get well yall. Cya soon warriors!”

A longtime fan commented, “Saw you the first time in 96 in Werchter, not so far away from Brussels. After 30 years, i wanted to tell you goodbye in Brussels. Gutted. Take care of you guys. Thank you for making me jump and scream at your concerts during a big part of my life.”

Still, there was disappointment as well. One fan wrote, “I flew in from Kyrgyzstan specifically for this concert—a concert I’d been waiting for my whole life—and it turned out to be such a disappointment. So much money was wasted on plane tickets, a hotel, and everything else—all for nothing. I am incredibly upset.”

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, expressing disappointment as the time and effort they put in “to get good tickets.” They added, “All for nothing.”

However, one fan seemed to take the news in stride, writing, “What the hell happened in Berlin.” They embellished their joke with an eyeball and laughing emoji.

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