4 Rap Albums From the ’90s You Forgot About That Still Hit

There’s a lot of music out there. It’s estimated that some 100,000 new songs are uploaded to streaming services daily. And sometimes, all those new tracks and albums can make you forget about those special few that you adored so much just a few years (or decades) ago.

Fear not, music lover. We have your solution right here! For when it comes to the most popular genre in the world today—hip-hop—there are a number of tunes and records to remember all over again. While many of those 100,000 new songs that drop daily are rap tracks, there are plenty of older offerings that still slap today.

We’ve rounded up a quartet of LPs for you to enjoy for the first time all over again. These are four rap albums from the ’90s you may have forgotten about that still hit like the day they dropped.

Black on Both Sides by Mos Def (1999)

Not only does Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) boast one of the best voices in rap music history, the moniker he came up with in the ’90s was top-notch, too. But what’s in a name?

On his debut 1999 solo LP, the rapper showcases the type of style that will get you going in the club while also providing thought-provoking songs that make your soul feel full. Few artists can release albums with a range of songs like “Ms. Fat Booty” and “Umi Says,” but that’s just what Black on Both Sides provides.

It Was Written by Nas (1996)

While many believe that Nas’ 1994 debut solo album, Illmatic, remains one of the greatest rap records of all time, his follow-up two years later in 1996 was just as magnificent.

With songs like “The Message,” “Street Dreams,” and “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)” with Lauryn Hill, Nas’ sophomore album is part of the 1990s rap pantheon, too. Just put on “The Message” and try not to groove out to the ethereal beat and Nas’ stellar spittin’.

Endtroducing….. by DJ Shadow (1996)

While this album doesn’t feature a lot of vocals and isn’t necessarily a rap record, it is one of the most important hip-hop albums of the ’90s (and of all time). The term “masterclass” is thrown around a lot, but this album is most definitely a masterclass in how to sample other records and create a new world of songs.

Did this LP invent chillwave? Is it the greatest album from a DJ ever? Most likely yes and yes. To call it a classic is an understatement.

Things Fall Apart by the Roots (1999)

It seems like with each passing year, the Philadelphia-born collective known as The Roots only gets stronger and stronger. The group’s two frontmen, Questlove and Black Thought, are at the top of their game today, and their back catalog features a myriad of albums worth putting on. (Their live in Sweden LP is a sleeper hit for all rap heads.)

But it’s their 1999 LP, Things Fall Apart, that just might be their best offering from the decade. With tracks like “The Next Movement” and “Double Trouble,” along with guest features from the likes of Common and Mos Def, it’s a staple from the era.