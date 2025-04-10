3 Rap Songs From the ‘90s That Should’ve Never Been Forgotten

There are so many great rap songs from the ’90s. It’s just a fact. It’s like the heavens opened up and dropped down a never-ending stream of inspiration, and it all landed on the lyricists and beat makers of the decade. From Dr. Dre to Snoop, Missy Elliott to Wu-Tang, Redman to Eminem, the era was soaked in skill.

But sometimes when you’re blessed with abundance, things fall through the cracks. With all the incredible music from the ’90s that was enjoyed then and remains part of the zeitgeist today, some tracks inevitably got lost. That is, until now! Here, we wanted to explore a trio of forgotten rap songs from the ’90s that deserve a re-listen right now.

Videos by VICE

“Vocab” by the Fugees from Blunted on Reality (1994)

Both the original and the remix of a song are rarely excellent, but that’s the case with this acoustic-driven offering from iconic rap trio the Fugees. Wyclef Jean has long been a fan of acoustic music, and on this track, he found the perfect place to make it his own. While many songs from the Fugees are still a part of the musical lexicon today, this song is too often forgotten or buried at the bottom of their catalog. But it’s one of their best, boasting attitude, snarl, and simple, exquisite instrumentation.

Play video

“The Message” by Nas from It Was Written (1996)

The New York City-born rapper Nas released his debut album, Illmatic, in 1994. Today, many still consider it perhaps the greatest rap record ever and certainly one of the best debuts from any artist. But when you achieve such a high right out of the gate, it can be hard to follow that up, both artistically and commercially. But Nas’ sophomore LP, It Was Written, is also excellent, particularly its second track, “The Message.” The tune, which samples Sting’s “Shape of My Heart,” is tough, poignant, and sticky.

Play video

“Fantastic Voyage” by Coolio from It Takes a Thief (1994)

Everyone knows Coolio’s 1995 global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The track boasts nearly two billion streams on YouTube alone. But a year before the rapper released that seminal offering, he dropped “Fantastic Voyage” in 1994.

While the former showcases Coolio’s knack for telling a brutal story. The latter showcases his ability to sway and have fun on the beat. In the song’s music video, we’re taken to the beach, where fit bodies enjoy the sand and sunshine. That’s what this song feels like, too. A party where everyone can chill and leave with a smile. It’s smooth, catchy, and a slept-on classic.