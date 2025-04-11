92-Year-Old Galápagos Tortoise Becomes a Mother for the First Time

It’s never too late to save your species from extinction by pumping out a baby. And that’s especially true of a nearly 100-year-old Galápagos tortoise living in the Philadelphia Zoo that just became a mom for the first time at 92 years old. In human terms, this would be like giving birth in your retirement home.

Mommy and her partner, Abrazzo, whose name alone lets you know he’s devastatingly handsome for a tortoise, recently welcomed four baby tortoises into the world. This was a first not just for Mommy, but these are the first baby Galápagos tortoises ever born at the Philadelphia Zoo in its 150-year history. This also makes Mommy the oldest documented Galápagos tortoise to have become a mother.

92-Year-Old Galápagos Tortoise Gives Birth for First Time Ever

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, I’m not calling her Mommy because she is a new mother. Mommy is her name. A little on the nose, sure, but as long as she’s cool with it, then who am I to judge?

Abrazzo, whose name sounds like (but is spelled differently than) the Spanish word for “hug,” was brought in from a South Carolina zoo in 2020 under a Species Survival Plan to help propagate the Galápagos turtle species. There are only about 20,000 Galápagos turtles in the wild today, making Mommy and Abrazzo’s birth all the more exciting and meaningful. These little kids are the future of a species that’s just barely hanging on.

The fourth time proved to be the charm, as their first three egg clutches yielded no babies. A clutch laid in November 2024 finally resulted in four baby girls, with the potential for more baby tortoises to come, as not all of the eggs had hatched yet.

The zoo is planning a public debut for the hatchlings on April 23, which will also be used to celebrate Mommy’s 93rd at the zoo. The public will be allowed to name the babies, a promotional gimmick that always goes off without a hitch.