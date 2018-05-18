93-Year-Old Man Sinks First Hole-In-One on Last-Ever Round of Golf

I’m not crying. I’ve just got a… water trap in my eyes? A 93-year-old man named Ben Bender from Zanesville, Ohio landed a hole-in-one on a course in his hometown last month. It would be his first and his last hole-in-one ever, per the Zanesville Times Recorder.

No, Bender hasn’t passed, but rather just decided to hang up his clubs after this particular round—seeing as he has hip bursitis. Oh, and again, he’s ninety-fricken-three-years-old. Bender was playing a round with his buddy Hearl Cubbison at Green Valley, when he came up to the third hole, picked out a 5-wood, and took a swing. The ball curled around to the hole and dropped in. It was his first ever hole-in-one after 65-years of golfing.

Bender only went for a few more holes and then called it a day—and a lifetime—deciding to go out on top.

Sadly, there’s no video of the incident itself, but here’s a video of what the hole looks like:

“I’d come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in,” Bender said. “I was in awe watching it. I played a few more holes, but my hips were hurting and I had to stop. It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one.”

“I loved the game and hate to give it up, but I can’t play forever.”

Whew, I’m pretty sure the ceiling is leaking on to my face?

