In terms of my relationship, specifically with my husband—at the time, my partner—there was a lot of work that I had to do navigating through my shame of being HIV positive. At the time, I was navigating through depression, alcoholism, suicidal ideation. So, I felt like I was a lot. It felt like every single second, I was ready for him to say, “You know what, I can’t do this anymore.” I was so ready for him to say, “I can’t do this anymore,” that I actually said it to him first and we broke up for some time and I realized it was the worst decision I made because I knew I had me a good one, and I just completely fucked it up.

Just thinking about the shame that people living with HIV navigate through and substance abuse and what that looks like. Navigating through depression and suicidal ideation, all of those things were part of my story; and my husband and I, we had to have conversations around that. I was the first person that he knows of to be HIV positive that he’s been in a relationship with; and us having to navigate that. And him knowing that I’m not his teacher [about] HIV; him having to do the work on his own. Yes, I am your partner, but I am not your teacher. I can share things that I’m comfortable with sharing as it relates to my journey and my story. But Google was very real. And Google was very helpful. And you can hop that ass on Google to find out some information. So us having to constantly have conversations about this and [ask], what does it mean for us? I think just healthy conversation is always and has been really intricate in terms of being in a serodiscordant relationship.