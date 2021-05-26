Newly Vaxxed Travelers Are Overrunning Seasonal Destinations

“People tell me this is their first time leaving the house in a year,” says Anthony Rovente, who runs the ten-room Edenwild Inn with his wife, Crystal, on Lopez Island, about three hours from Seattle in Washington. They bought the inn six years ago, and the seasonal flow of visitors has always been pretty predictable—until this year.

Five-hour lines at a Myrtle Beach golf arcade. Restaurants temporarily closing to give overwhelmed workers a breather. And usually desolate roads now clogged with traffic. After a dark year with many following “stay home” guidance, the vaccinated travel boom is here.

Now, as the U.S. powers ahead on vaccinations—ranking in the top ten internationally as 49 percent of the population has gotten at least one shot—former stay-homers are ready to hit beaches, camping grounds, hotels, and restaurants. In a January Tripadvisor survey , 80 percent of American respondents said they would be more likely to travel domestically once they received a coronavirus vaccine, and half of respondents were planning a trip for this spring, with most looking for smaller, outdoorsy spots. This new wave of travelers, brimming with pent-up wanderlust and confidence in their newly vaccinated immunity, is disrupting the off-season.

Newly-vaccinated Americans are ready—desperate even—to travel, and escape a long year suffocatingly confined to their own homes. In 2020, the hotel industry hit an all-time low with a 44 percent occupancy rate , global air traffic plummeted by 65.9 percent from the previous year, and Airbnb laid off 25 percent of its staff after bookings collapsed.

“We are seeing visitors at rates that are like the beginning of June in March and April,” says Rovente. When a surprise crush of spring travelers swarmed the 30-square-mile island with a population of 2,000, only one restaurant was open daily for sit-down dining, Rovente says (on a summer weekend, about 15 restaurants open to meet the high-season surge). “That’s a challenge when I’m in the business of making sure people have a meal.”

Jackson normally has a double-season in the summer and the winter. “It used to be ‘make money in summer,” says Darwiche. “Then hold on like hell.’” But now business owners are seeing the long-time dream of a year-round tourist economy in Jackson come to fruition—and the challenges it brings. “I think there’s a bittersweet feeling,” says Darwiche. “We’re thankful for the business, but it’s different.”

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Sadek Darwiche, owner of the luxury Hotel Jackson, has seen a similar rush. Bookings this April were more than double those of the same month in 2019 (they were closed in April 2020). “Guests [say] they are traveling because they are vaccinated,” he notes of the uptick.

Last year, ferries to the San Juan Islands, including Lopez, ran on winter schedules through the summer as many Americans stayed home and island residents sacrificed the tourist season for their safety. This year’s early spring crowds caught the Roventes by surprise, as antsy-but-anxious folks snatched up reservations to the normally quiet island in a blink of an eye. Painting and plumbing projects that the Roventes usually squeeze into the low season were pushed off as the couple struggled to keep up with a flood of eager guests. Camping across all of Washington’s State Parks in the San Juan Islands also increased sharply this year, bringing with it both much-needed income, as well as other problems. “We have seen more trash, resource damage, infrastructure vandalism, theft, residents' complaints,” says Elexis J. Fredy, the superintendent of San Juan Island National Historical Park.

Halfway across the country, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, crowds fill Ocean Boulevard and line up outside Señor Frog’s. Despite the loss of many of the usual winter regulars—Canadian snowbirds, sports tournaments, and conventions—Myrtle Beach stayed packed even before the spring crowds arrived.

Customers took out their frustrations with pandemic restrictions and limited supply on overworked service staffers. Trask, a bartender until April, faced customers who harangued her about her mandatory mask, asking “Why are you wearing that stupid thing?” and “Don't you hate it?” The town’s limited restaurant capacities meant without a reservation, it was hard to get a seat anywhere. When she told people the restaurant was full, they saw the empty space around the bar—closed for social distancing restrictions—and demanded to know why they couldn't sit, “since there's plenty of room.”

Tourists crowded restaurants, snapped up the COVID-limited numbers of seats on socially-distanced ski lifts, and left local service workers without a release. “People move here to work hard for a season so they can have a month off,” says Hannah Trask, who has worked in Jackon’s restaurant industry for six years. But as the snow melted, the traffic never died down. By spring, local workers—who moved to Jackson, largely to opt out of the daily grind—were tired. “The people who live here value their free time,” says Trask. Suddenly, they had much less of it.

“If I take a wrong turn going to the library on a Saturday morning,” says D.R.E. James, a local dining writer, “I’m stuck in traffic.” As he set out to meet his sister at Topgolf for her birthday recently, she texted him not to bother coming by, because the line was five-hours long. Unlike neighboring cities such as Charleston and Wilmington, Myrtle Beach doesn’t have a port, factories, or other economic engine: it depends on restaurants and hotels for jobs and income. Luckily, it hit the sweet spot for pandemic travelers: plenty of outdoor space for distancing, and a drivable distance from major cities like Atlanta, Georgia and Washington D.C. Hotel bookings and prices were up at least 16 percent for May and June over 2019, according to Karen Riordan, the president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach.

“Every restaurant here is suffering and those of us who are working are doing overtime and are overworked from back of house to front of house.”

As hospitality businesses everywhere scramble to staff up, some are doing the unthinkable to keep their workers from burning out: closing down. In Jackson Hole, restaurants Local, Trio, and Snake River Grill, shut their doors for a few weeks to give service staff some much-needed rest. On Lopez Island, restaurant operators couldn't even consider expanding hours until the seasonal workforce of students returned for summer break, and the restaurants that were open quoted three-hour waits for pick-up orders. Damon’s Oceanfront Grill, a 27-year-old restaurant in Myrtle Beach, announced in April it would close on Mondays to “give our dedicated staff some much needed time off.”