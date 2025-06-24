What If I Said You Could Have a 98-Inch TV for Just Over $1.5K?

Who doesn’t love a big-ass TV? Back in the ’90s, it very practically hip-checked Uncle Sam aside as the new mascot of America. Even as pedestrian as 55″ and 65″ TVs have become, there’s a better place beyond even that horizon.

No, it’s not TV heaven, which is totally a real place. It’s the land of 100″ TVs, and the 100″ aspirants who fall a couple of inches short, because TV makers seem to like 98″ as a measurement.

Videos by VICE

This deal comes courtesy of TCL, one my perennial favorite TV brands of the past eight years. As long as you’re comfortable buying a 2024 model, you can get it for 60% off the retail price. That means you’re getting a $4,000 TV on sale for $1,590. Yowza.

good specs, great price

Aside from supporting 4K resolution with its 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz variable), the Q65 also supports the video formats Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HDR PRO+, along with the Dolby Atmos audio format and DTS Virtual:X audio enhancement.

That’s the full breadth of the jargony terms you’ll see advertised on mid-to-high-quality TVs in 2025. The Q65 also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit and comes with Google TV built in.

I prefer Google TV to other TV manufacturers’ proprietary built-in streaming platforms, such as Samsung’s, but I’d still rather use a Roku Ultra 4K or Apple TV 4K. Google TV isn’t bad, and it’s not like you can’t stream movies and shows through it without springing for an extra streaming device.

Before you pull the trigger on this deal, make sure you have the room for such a truly gigantic television. If you’re too close to the thing, it’ll be like sitting in the front few rows at a movie theater. You can still snag my favorite 65″ 4K TV, another TCL, for $500 off ahead of Prime Day (July 8-11) if you’re quick about it.