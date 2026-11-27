Pierce the Veil just broke through for a new generation, and data shows it’s allegedly thanks to TikTok. According to a Luminate report commissioned by TikTok, 94% of songs that ended up on the Billboard Global 200 in 2025 got there because they went viral on the video platform first. That’s a 10% jump from 2024.

So how does this relate to Pierce the Veil? The emo icons debuted in 2007 and enjoyed a steady rise to success through the 2010s. They became one of the pillars of third wave emo, although fans argue that they’re really more post-hardcore with emo influences. They’ve also been called “mexicore”, which vocalist Vic Fuentes once described as a “mix of heavy music with a little Spanish feel”.

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But while their first few albums had definable emo, hardcore, and punk rock influences, their 2016 and 2023 albums, Misadventures and The Jaws of Life respectively, took a different turn. Their sound completely shifted into indie and alt rock, pop-punk, a bit of grunge, and even pop music.

Did this genre accessibility lead to a viral TikTok moment for Pierce the Veil? In July 2025, “So Far So Fake” from The Jaws of Life went viral on the platform. Users created a dance trend to the song’s guitar riff, and it spread like wildfire. The band even got in on it, which typically happens when an older band goes viral in this day and age. Capitalizing on the trend to boost visibility, so to speak.

Pierce the Veil Landed on the Hot 100 for the First Time Thanks to TikTok Users

“So Far So Fake” became one of the most-saved songs on TikTok in 2025, using the platform’s “Add to Music App” feature. But emo had been enjoying a resurgence with fans old and new already, which aided in the band’s sudden growth. According to the Luminate data, the hashtag #emo appeared in roughly 8 million posts in 2025, with a combined 73 billion views.

So the genre was clearly already having a moment on TikTok when Pierce the Veil got a streaming bump. But the viral moment was less of a bump and more like a kick into the stratosphere. Their overall streaming numbers jumped 75%, with a cumulative 113 million streams, after the song went viral compared to 2024.

Pierce the Veil even made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time after that. “So Far So Fake” peaked at No. 64 on the chart. But the growth didn’t stop there. In April 2026, it reached No. 1 on the Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

A new generation of listeners sent a third-wave emo band back to the charts, thanks to a TikTok trend. But the data also shows that TikTok has become the leading platform for music discovery. 61% of U.S. TikTok users actively seek out emerging artists and discover existing artists on the platform. Often, that engagement creates viral moments, which then drives up streams.

It’s a cyclical process that seems to benefit established artists in this strange, shifting industry where success depends on streaming numbers, going viral, and a social media presence. Emerging artists have obviously found success with viral TikTok trends as well.

But then we must always question: is it a genuine, lasting success? How much of a song’s popularity is based on actual artistry now? Or is it just a matter of how many viral videos people can make with a 15-second clip?

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