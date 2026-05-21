A 2015 Bethesda RPG Is Getting a Major Update Next Week

More than a decade after its release, this Bethesda RPG is getting an exciting update that offers some incredibly exciting new possibilities for modders.

Screenshot: Bethesda

Fallout 4 players got some exciting news this week with confirmation from Bethesda that an increase in storage for mods on the console versions is coming in the next update.

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The storage increase will allow players more wiggle room when it comes to downloading and using content from the Creations section of the game. This should go a long way to empowering players to customize the game as much as they would like and continue to experiment with the Bethesda classic.

Bethesda shared the follow announcement about the upcoming patch on social media:

“We’re excited to share the Fallout 4 Creations storage expansion will arrive for consoles on May 27. Console players will soon have more space to download content, including larger, more ambitious Creations. This update will allow for Creations storage on Xbox Series X/S to be scalable up to 100GB. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox One will all have Creations storage increased from 1GB or 2GB, respectively, to approximately 15GB.”

That is a giant leap in storage space on the Xbox Series X/S. The PlayStation and Xbox One increase to 15GB is likely to be enough to accomoddate most players, but it is interesting to see the extra incentive to play on the latest Xbox console ecosystem.

Players should definitely take note that Bethesda is also recommending all players log into their game save if they have not done so in a while. Players should hop into the game sometime before May 27 just to be safe. Players on consoles (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox One X|S and PlayStation 5) with Fallout 4 game saves older than November 10, 2025 are expected to be impacted.

Once the update arrives, it will be very interesting to see how console gamers put the new storage space to use and which Creations become the most popular. Although this update doesn’t directly add any new-Bethesda made content to the game, it is still interesting to see the company continuing to patch the title and treating it like an evergreen game.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Fallout 4 and everything else Bethesda is up to.

Fallout 4 is available now on PC and consoles. The Creations storage space update arrives on May 27.