In recent years, all it takes for an old song to garner new attention is becoming a popular TikTok sound. Also, that song being featured in a hit television show surely helps as well. That’s been the case with Lenny Kravitz‘s first-ever top ten hit from 1991. From his sophomore album, “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” was the second single released to promote the album. Released on April 2, 1991, Mama Said featured guitarist Slash on the lead single, “Always On The Run”.

In the summer of 1991, the second single, “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as appearing in the top ten in various other countries as well.

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This sparked a string of defining hits in the mid-to-late 90s for Lenny Kravitz. By the end of the decade, he had become one of the most recognizable rock stars on the planet. “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” offered a softer side of Kravitz that was reminiscent of Motown’s golden era of the 60s and 70s. That wasn’t coincidental either.

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Kravitz Wanted MoTOWN lEGEND sMOKEY rOBINSON tO hAVE tHE sONG

Lenny Kravitz took a famous quote from New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra, who once stated: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over”. Inspired by his struggling marriage with actress Lisa Bonet, Kravitz penned the track in just one day. Realizing it had a classic vibe, Kravitz included The Phenix Horns. They’re widely known as the horn section for Earth, Wind & Fire. On the track, Kravitz played everything else: drums, bass, guitar, sitar, electric piano, you name it. Initially, he wanted to give the song to Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Kravitz knew the song would be a hit, and wasn’t sure if he was ready to step out of being an underground artist. Ultimately, his record label convinced him to keep it.

In February 2026, the song appeared in the pilot episode of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Streamed on Hulu and aired on FX, the show became a massive hit early in the year. Due to this, the song became a major TikTok sound. So much so that in the summer of 2026, the sound peaked at No. 3 on TikTok’s U.S. Song of the Summer chart. It’s one of many songs that have found new life on the social media platform. All thanks to its inclusion in the pilot episode of a popular television series.

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