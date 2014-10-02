A 3D Printed Robotic Prosthetic Hand That Costs Under $1000

Nine months ago, Intel kicked off the Make It Wearable (MIW) Challenge with the goal of inspiring the next big idea in wearables. Part-competition, part-entrepreneurial mentorship program, the challenge attracted thousands of global participants. Since then, 10 teams of young entrepreneurs and developers have been selected to have their limits tested as they push the boundaries of their imaginations—and of wearable technology. From now through the end of October, The Creators Project introduces the teams of finalists in the running for the $500,000 Make It Wearable prize. Yesterday, we brought you BabyGuard, the clothing-powered infant monitoring sensor. Today: Open Bionics’ Low-Cost Robotic Hand.

Project name: Open Bionics – Low-Cost Robotic Hand

Location: United Kingdom

Team Captain: Joel Gibbard

Other Members: Sammy Payne

Project description: Joel Gibbard saw a disparity in the prosthetics market: the high price tags on high-quality prosthetics meant that few could afford the life-changing robotic tools. Alongside digital producer and team member Sammy Payne, Gibbard developed the Low-Cost Robotic Hand, an articulating, high-functionality 3D printed prosthetic hand that slashes the cost of the life-changing technology without sacrificing its capacity for use.

