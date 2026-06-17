A 5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Struck During a Pro Wrestling NOAH Match, and the Video Is Wild

The shaking in Japan this week wasn’t from a Powerbomb — it was caused by an earthquake that hit during a recent Pro Wrestling NOAH show.

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake rippled through Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, during an eight-man match between Tetsuya Naito, KENTA, BUSHI, and Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Masa Kitamiya, Takashi Sugiura, Tetsuya Endo & HAYATA.

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The earthquake in Tokyo went on during the NOAH Korakuen Hall show today during a match



Luckily everyone seemed to be fine and the show was able to continue without further issuespic.twitter.com/qJ98gbAwth — Peps🪭 (@Peps_Wrestling) June 16, 2026

An emergency alert was issued during the match, followed by a brief pause. The show continued not long after. The main event was the Neo Global Tag League final between Passionate RATEL (Manabu Soya and Yuki Lino) and the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows). Soya and Lino defeated their opponents with the PassionIS. They will challenge Naito and BUSHI for the heavyweight tag titles at NOAH Legacy Rise on June 25. NOAH’s next show is the Eita 15th anniversary show on June 20.

Tokyo Earthquake leaves no major damage in its wake

Thankfully, there was no threat of a tsunami in the region. Additionally, there have been no reports of injuries or major damage. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake struck around 7:46 p.m. in the southern Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, at a depth of 30 miles. Shinkansen bullet trains serving northeastern regions were temporarily suspended for safety checks, according to the East Japan Railway Co.

According to the agency, Gunma prefecture, Ota, Kunzo, and Saitama prefecture reported a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7. It’s not unusual for earthquakes to hit in Japan, as it’s on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area prone to earthquakes.