A 6-Year-Old Threw An Epic Drake-Themed Birthday Party

You can tell your niece what she can do with her Frozen themed birthday cake.
Leah Saldivar, a San Antonio six-year-old (and let’s be honest here, her Mum) threw a crazy Drake-themed birthday party and it wasn’t some lame affair with just Views playing in the background,
Judging by pics on BuzzFeed, the kid and her mum went all out. There were Drake balloons, tables were decorated with 100-dollar bills, “Worst Behavior” posters and the OVO logo on the cake, Leah sported a OVO hoodie and a shirt that read “Turn My Birthday Into a Lifestyle”, a reference to the lyrics to Drake’s “Pop Style”.
Even the invites were Drake-themed and made to look like the cover of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. “If you’re reading this you’re invited. Drake’s #1 is now 6. Come turn up with her woes,” they read.
Alas, there was no Hennessy.
So if you are going to attend a six-year old’s party this season make sure it’s Drake – or at the very least Kaytranada – themed.
Images: Twitter: @abbykillzz