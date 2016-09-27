A 6-Year-Old Threw An Epic Drake-Themed Birthday Party

​You can tell your niece what she can do with her Frozen themed birthday cake.

Leah Saldivar, a San Antonio six-year-old (and let’s be honest here, her Mum) threw a crazy Drake-themed birthday party and it wasn’t some lame affair with just Views playing in the background,

Judging by pics on BuzzFeed​, the kid and her mum went all out. There were Drake balloons, tables were decorated with 100-dollar bills, “Worst Behavior” posters and the OVO logo on the cake, Leah sported a OVO hoodie and a shirt that read “Turn My Birthday Into a Lifestyle”, a reference to the lyrics to Drake’s “Pop Style”.

Even the invites were Drake-themed and made to look like the cover of If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. “If you’re reading this you’re invited. Drake’s #1 is now 6. Come turn up with her woes,” they read.



Alas, there was no Hennessy.

So if you are going to attend a six-year old’s party this season make sure it’s Drake – or at the very least Kaytranada – themed.



Images: Twitter: @abbykillzz​