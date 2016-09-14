Some Guy Sucker Punched a 69-Year-Old Lady for Protesting Against Trump

Photo via Flickr user Darron Birgenheier

Police are currently looking to arrest a Trump supporter who reportedly punched an elderly woman outside a rally for the GOP nominee in North Carolina on Monday, WLOS reports.

Videos by VICE

Cellphone video footage taken outside the event in Asheville, North Carolina, shows 69-year-old Shirley Teter laid out on the sidewalk among a chaotic scene.

Teter, who was protesting outside of the event, said she had made a joke about the similarities between Vladimir Putin and Trump’s rhetoric, when she was suddenly punched in the face by one of his supporters who was passing by.

“I said, ‘You better learn to speak Russian,’ and I said, ‘The first two words are going to be ha ha.’ He stopped in his tracks, and he turned around and just cold-cocked me,” Teter told WLOS after the incident.

To make matters worse, Teter has a respiratory condition, and when she was struck, she fell backward onto an oxygen tank in her backpack. She got a little cut up and bruised a few ribs, but she left the hospital without suffering any broken bones.

According to WLOS, police are currently looking for Richard Campbell of Edisto Island, South Carolina, to arrest him for assaulting Teter. Police arrested five people after the event Monday night and have warrants out for at least two more people.

This whole thing conveniently falls into Hillary Clinton’s recent colorful description of Trump’s supporters, but it really doesn’t feel great to continue to watch our political system collapse into some World Star–level bullshit.



Teter summed the whole thing up to WLOS Tuesday, saying, “Why did I get involved yesterday, at my age? Because I ran into another situation that was sickening my heart.”

Read: Fuck This Election