All 5 Seasons of ‘Sailor Moon’ Are Streaming for Free Right Now: Here’s How to Watch

The animated series Sailor Moon premiered in 1993 in Japan and instantly became a hit. A few years later, it made its way to the U.S. and Canada, where it really took off and became a permanent fixture of pop culture and a massive inspiration for animators. In the ‘90s, endless content was geared toward boys—Dragon Ball Z, Cowboy Bebop, Pokémon—but Sailor Moon was the first major anime aimed at young girls.

The series begins with a young girl, Usagi Tsukino (Kotono Mitsuishi), who has the same worries and problems every teenage girl does. She worries about juggling school, a social life, and finding love in the near future. Her life is turned on its head when she meets a talking cat who hands her a brooch that turns her into Sailor Moon.

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Now, her worries include protecting and saving the universe. But she can’t do it alone, so she enlists young girls from other planets to be the “Sailor Guardians.”

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Why is ‘Sailor Moon’ so popular?

The reason Sailor Moon remains relevant three decades later is that it’s still a relevant portrayal of teenage-dom. Yes, they’re essentially superheroes that have the weight of the world on their shoulders. However, they’re also normal teenagers worrying about their grades, friends, and love lives.

None of the characters are one-dimensional, either. They have the space to grow and evolve, which is refreshing, especially for 30 years ago. It still holds up, obviously; otherwise, generations of young people wouldn’t feel so connected to the Sailor Moon universe.

Every year there are countless Sailor Moon Halloween costumes, proving it’s so much more than an aesthetic. Celebrities like rapper Megan Thee Stallion and AEW wrestler Mercedes Moné reference the iconic franchise through their artistry.

How to watch ‘Sailor Moon’ for free

If you’re looking to finally dive into the series, there’s never been a better time. All five seasons of the popular anime drama are streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV. After you finish the series, you can watch the 90s Sailor Moon film trio as well as the modern continuation, Sailor Moon Crystal.

It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of Sailor Moon content that’s more accessible than ever.