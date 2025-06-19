A ‘90s-Esque Shojo Otome Game Is Wrapping up Its Kickstarter? And No One Told Me?!

Excuse me, fellow games journalists? Hello?! Were none of you going to tell me about this amazing, gorgeous, shojo otome dating sim on Kickstarter? I literally didn’t know it existed until this week, all because I happened to stumble across the studio’s Twitter account in my For You feed. And I’m so glad I did. Because Snowkissed Romance is an indie dating sim that deserves your money right now.

‘Snowkissed Romance’: A retro otome where you can choose your gender

Play video

Created by the female-owned otome game studio Lovely, Inc., Snowkissed Romance draws inspiration from such classic dating sims as 1994’s Tokimeki Memorial and Ruby Party’s Angelique. The game, which has a demo available for PC and Mac players, lets players choose their name, gender, blood type, eye color, and zodiac, then sets them into December 1994 during their college’s winter break.

There, in Yukihari, Japan, you’ll hang out at your aunt’s ski resort and get to know several boys. Boys who you can befriend and, yes, even romance. Want the popular, cool Ren Usui? What about Kichirou Ishii, the “quiet, reserved” type? No need to choose just one, the game teases the opportunity for a harem ending. Just make sure your new boyfriends get along; if you can’t balance the challenge, you might just “end up in a bitter jealousy-torn trio.”

“What begins as a peaceful holiday with your best friend quickly transforms into an emotional journey when your older brother crashes with his three college roommates, who happen to be your childhood friends who moved away years ago,” Snowkissed Romance‘s itch.io demo page teases. “You must navigate through old memories and new emotions while relationships unfold during this magical season of love and self-discovery. Every choice you make and action you take matters — will you build cherished memories with an old flame, connect with new friends, or end the season alone?”

Oh, and for the bi and pan otome fans out there? Yes, you can romance a female character in Snowkissed Romance as well. Suki Shinju, your “elegant, outgoing, and stylish” childhood friend, is confirmed to have multiple endings, including a romance route. Queer girls, boys, and enbies, your time is now. Date a boy. Date multiple boys. Even date a girl. The possibilities are endless during winter break.

It’s just like a real PC-98 otome dating sim

WE’RE OFFICIALLY FULLY FUNDED! 🎉

Snowkissed Romance has hit 100% on Kickstarter!! 😱



Thank you SO much to our amazing community of otome lovers, shoujo fans & cozy gamers—this wouldn’t be possible without you. 🩷



✨ 2 days left to support & help us reach stretch milestones!… pic.twitter.com/A0Od7NoAYi — Lovely, Inc. 🩷 (@lovelyinc_) June 17, 2025

There are many reasons to be excited for Snowkissed Romance. Of particular note? Lovely, Inc.’s game is a “dating sim” in the most literal sense of the term: It’s filled with traditional simulation mechanics. Like those PC-98 dating sims of yore, players must manage their various stats as they spend time in Yukihari. Charisma, style, charm, athleticism, even stress, you’ll need to keep tabs on it all. The game also features a day planning system, where you’ll have to choose between different activities that can take up various allotments of time. There are also RNG-based elements that can impact one’s playthrough, like weather changes, resort encounters, so on and so forth. The game even plans to have a “Festival Grounds” area that might just “earn you a special boost with your love interest.” Or “change fate.” Who knows!

With over $57,000 raised, don’t miss out on Snowkissed Romance‘s Kickstarter while it’s still live. Various stretch goals are planned, including full voice work from iconic anime voice actors for $85,000. You can pledge until Friday, June 20th at 1:05PM EST. In the meantime, try out Snowkissed Romance‘s demo on Steam and itch.io.