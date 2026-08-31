A 9x Grammy-Winning R&B Legend Reportedly Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal to Promote AI Music, but What’s the Truth?

Nine-time Grammy-winning legend Mary J. Blige is reportedly getting into the business of AI music. According to one claim, she’s being paid millions of dollars to promote AI music, but is this true?

The R&B legend is featured in a new ad for Suno, a well-known AI music company. In the short clip, producers show Blige some music that is either fully AI-generated or at least AI-assisted.

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As she speaks to the producers, she notes that she doesn’t really “understand” how AI music works, but thinks what she’s hearing is “dope.” She also says she’s willing to “learn” more about it.

R&B icon Mary J. Blige has sparked discussion after appearing in a new AI music advertisement, seemingly endorsing the use of AI in music. pic.twitter.com/33lwyyS9w2 — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) August 30, 2026

In one post on X/Twitter, it’s claimed that Blige inked “a [multimillion-dollar] deal with Suno to promote using AI in music.” However, upon researching, this one post is the only place where this claim could be found.

No other news outlets have reported it, and even Suno does not appear to have made any mention of a deal with Blige. So, it’s not confirmed that this rumor has any truth.

Some of Mary J. Blige’s peers have recently jumped on board the AI music train

While Mary J. Blige’s involvement with AI music is unclear, she does have some peers who’ve jumped on board. Both Timbaland and Dr. Dre—two acclaimed hip-hop producers from the 90s—have been touting the use of AI tools in music production.

During a New York Times interview, Dre said only people “who have trouble creating” are afraid of using AI music tools in production. He went on to say that he doesn’t think AI music is “a threat” in any way.

“I had a discussion with a few people a few days ago,” Dre went on to say. “They were against AI, and I’m like, ‘OK, you sound like the person that would have been against the drum machine when it came out.’ Or synthesizers, right? It’s a new tool for creativity. Some people are afraid of learning new things.”

The N.W.A. co-founder then shared that he’s been using AI “as a tool to see what it would do with what I just did.” His longtime business partner Jimmy Iovine chimed in: “So is Timbaland. Another brilliant producer. By the way, there’s a lot of closet AI producers out there.”

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