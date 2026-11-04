A Big Ozzfest 2027 Announcement Is Coming Very Soon

A big Ozzfest 2027 announcement is coming, and Sharon Osbourne has revealed the exact time fans can expect it.

In a post on social media, Ozzy Osbourne’s widow—who also worked as his manager—teased that news is coming on Nov. 5, 2026, at 7 AM. It’s not entirely clear which time zone that is. But we should be keeping our eyes on the Ozzfest website for the announcement.

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What we know about next year’s return of Ozzfest, so far, is that it’s confirmed for two nights in Birmingham at Villa Park. We also know that the Osbourne family is planning to bring the fest stateside. While it’s not clear what this new announcement will be, we can speculate that it might be related to the North American event.

Ozzfest is returning in 2027, after nearly a decade away

It was in March 2026 that Sharon Osbourne confimred the return of Ozzfest. During a MIDEM interview, she was asked about reviving the iconic metal music fest. “Yes, absolutely. Yeah, we’re gonna do it,” she replied.

“The last one we did was 2018,” she continued. “It was just a month before Ozzy got sick, and that was at the Forum in L.A., and there were no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t.”

Sharon also explained that there had been conversations about bringing the fest back sooner, and her late husband was in support of it. “Ozzy and I would talk about it,” she recalled, “and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.’”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbounre founded Ozzfest in 1996

The confirmation news came weeks after Sharon had previously tesed that she was working on reviving Ozzfest. “I’ve been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently,” She said in a January 2026 Billboard interview. “It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people.”

“We really started metal festivals in this country,” she added. “It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids.”

Finally, Sharon noted that when the fest comes back, she intended to genre-blend and continue featuring bands on the rise. “I’d like to mix up the genres,” she said. “It’s always great to have the baby stage. I mean, that’s what it’s all about — breaking new bands. That’s why we did it.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS