A Bigger, Wetter ‘Rain Room’ Set to Pour Down in Shanghai

MoMA PS1 only hosted rAndom International’s unique experiential Rain Room installation for one all-too-short summer back in 2013, but earlier today art collector Budi Tek announced that he’ll be bringing the nature-defying project to his private museum in Shanghai—along with some hefty upgrades.

Rain Room generates artificial rain to create the exhilarating sensation of walking through a stormy night, while at the same time using sensors to block the cascading water droplets, keeping its attendees completely dry. While it’s been traveling the world since it’s debut in 2012, the MoMA PS1 iteration was it’s biggest yet, requiring a whole new building to be erected in the museum’s parking lot. The Shanghai version, however, aims to blow its predecessor out of the water: Tek plans to carve out about a whopping 500 sq. ft. space in the Yaz Museum for the installation. Following its time in Shanghai, Tek says in 2017 the installation will move to Singapore, with the ultimate goal of setting up shop in Bali. “We’ll call it rain room in a rainforest,” he said, according to ArtNews.

Take a refreshing look back on The Rain Room in our in-depth documentary on the project below.

‘Rain Room’ at MoMA PS1, rAndom International, 2013

Read our coverage of Rain Room at MoMA PS1 here, or visit rAndom International’s website to see the installation in its various forms throughout the years.

