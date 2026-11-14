A Bizarre Jellyfish-Shaped UFO Appeared Over Alaska, and Nobody Knows Exactly What It Was

We’ve been hearing about a wealth of alien sightings lately, and one very curious jellyfish-shaped object was documented rising above the trees in Anchorage, Alaska, as the Daily Mail recently reported. The silver-and-black “jellyfish” was flying in and around a beautiful rainbow.

The photo and video evidence belongs to Sara Jane Osborn, who spotted the UFO-like phenomenon on June 15 at approximately 10:13 p.m. while initially attempting to capture just the rainbow. At first, Osborn suspected that the mysterious body, with dangling appendages, might just be an insect on her lens.

Videos by VICE

However, upon looking into the sky without the help of her screen, she realized that she had to alert her husband, Pete. The Osborns observed that the size of the jellyfish made a passing aircraft seem small in comparison. Based on the jellyfish’s position in the sky, Mrs. Osborn believes that the unidentified object would have been located near a military base in the area.

The hovering jellyfish vanished abruptly within about three minutes, staying long enough to become a viral sensation. (You can watch Mrs. Osborn’s original video on her Facebook page here.) The couple searched the area, but they could not find evidence of an object, such as a kite, nor anyone who might have been controlling it.

This Mysterious ‘Jellyfish UFO’ Was Caught on Camera Near a Military Base in Alaska

The nearby Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson told Fox News Digital, “We are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a reported aerial sighting near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from June 15, 2026, but have no additional information to provide at this time.”

Sean Kirkpatrick, who led the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, weighed in, “The motion is similar to a kite with streamers, particularly the waves.” Fox noted the significant winds blowing at the time of the recordings, even if Mrs. Osborn only noticed a light breeze.

On News Nation, UFO Witness host Ben Hansen said he believes that Mrs. Osbourn’s photographic evidence is authentic, though not proof of anything extraordinary. He mentioned that a lot of high-altitude balloons were launched by the military in the area in June. Ultimately, based on additional details, Hansen speculates that the object in question was probably something along the lines of a kite, instead of a balloon.

Appearing beside Hansen, UAP Task Force analyst Sarah Gamm went with the high-altitude balloon conclusion. Netizens, meanwhile, grumbled about Chinese spy balloons, and posters took to social media to upload their own videos depicting similar objects.