A Bizarre Relationship Between a Bull and Male Donkey Is Confusing Scientists

The internet loves a weird animal friendship. A bird and monkey hugging, or a tiger cuddling a pig while resisting the urge to eat it. These relationships are often hallmarked by their G-rated quality, like cartoon animal friends who only get up to mischievous hijinks. We don’t often imagine the pair having sex, but that’s exactly what’s happening between a bull and a male donkey in Ethiopia.

According to a study published in Current Biology by University of Pisa researchers, ethologist Elisabetta Palagi and her team stumbled upon a whirlwind romance between a bull and a donkey, while studying monkeys in the Ethiopian highlands. The bull, named Achille, was seen repeatedly mounting a male donkey named Patroclo.

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Scientists Observed a Bull and Male Donkey Having Sex 51 Times in Just Two Weeks

Achille and Patroclo belong to different owners, live on separate farms, and only meet up as they’re released for grazing. Both eligible bachelors have plenty of cows and female donkeys to choose from, yet they repeatedly choose each other.

Over the two weeks the researchers observed them, they logged 51 mountings, with 34 resulting in full penetration, often accompanied by affectionate licking, mutual grooming, and nuzzling. Sounds like human postcoital cuddling.

Whenever Achille tried to flirt with other donkeys, Patroclo would literally step in to cockblock the bull, while other male donkeys made it clear that Achille’s advances were entirely unwelcome. Patroclo willingly offered up his hindquarters and nipped at the bull in encouragement.

While there is a distinctly human urge to project romanticism onto some farm animals, it’s undeniable that the two share a deep social bond that transcends gender, sexual norms, and even species.

The star-crossed animal Farm lovers have since been moved to different pastures since the researchers observed their behavior.