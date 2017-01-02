Is This the World’s Most Dangerous Selfie?

This article was originally published on December 17, 2014 but we think it still rocks!

We’ve see our fair share of death-defying selfies. And yet we’re still wowed by the extreme measures taken for the perfect shot. In the case of photographer Keow Wee Loong said shot was captured inside the 2500′ deep crater of Kawah Gunung Ijen, an active volcano with vivid blue flames we’ve been stunned by before. Loong spent five hours exploring the volcano with his camera, taking the selfie above, as well as the occasional light painting, at much personal risk to himself.

“Almost choked myself to death when the wind direction changed and the toxic fumes is blowing directly at me for 40 sec,” he recalls in his Facebook photo album. Despite the hazards, Loong got an otherworldly glimpse into one of nature’s most dangerous environments, joining the ranks of daredevil photographers in the process.

Visit Loong’s Facebook page here for more of his adrenaline-pumping photographs.

