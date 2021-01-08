A Blue UFO Was Spotted in Hawaii on New Year’s Eve

Instead of fireworks, residents of the Western Oahu town of Nānākuli rang in the new year with what some observers took to be an extraterrestrial light show.

According to local media, around 8:30 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on New Year’s Eve a blueish Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) was seen flying near the ocean. From videos, the UAP looks like an oblong, Avatar-blue balloon that one might use to make a balloon animal. The object seems to be at low altitude and moving as a single, long unit.

Residents of the town say the blue elongated bean was moving fast. They also say the UAP was approximately the size of a telephone pole. It traveled along the shoreline and then abruptly stopped over open water. It finished off with a dramatic descent into the Pacific.

“Law enforcement contacted us Tuesday night about a witness report of a possible plane down in that area,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Motherboard. “We followed up on the report but had no aircraft disappear off radars, and we had no reports of overdue or missing aircraft.”

According to the local news outlet, sources say they saw a second object appear briefly as well. Slightly smaller, this one was reportedly white in color with the same elongated shape. Both were coming from the same direction and headed towards the ocean.

“I look up and then I was like, ‘Oh shit!,’” local resident Misitina Sape told Hawaii News Now. “I started calling my husband and them because they were all in the garage. I was like hey. Come look up there. See if you see what I see. They all said yea!”

Police are investigating the odd sighting, but so far have no leads or updates on what the mysterious object was.

The Honolulu Police department did not respond to Motherboard for a request for comment.