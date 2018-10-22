A “body double” left the Saudi consulate wearing Khashoggi’s clothes

One of the men suspected in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi took the clothes from Khashoggi’s body and wore them himself along with a fake beard and glasses as he exited the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was killed, according to a new report from CNN.

Mustafa al-Madani, allegedly part of a 15-man hit squad sent to kill Khashoggi, is shown on surveillance video entering the consulate on Oct. 2 in a blue-checkered shirt. But surveillance footage shows him leaving through a back entrance in a dark blazer and gray shirt — the same dark blazer and gray shirt Khashoggi wore into the consulate that day.

Turkish officials told CNN that Madani was acting as a body double to create the illusion that Khashoggi had left the building where he was murdered.

Surveillance video also captured Madani wearing Khashoggi’s clothes around Istanbul, including at the Blue Mosque, a world-famous tourist site. Turkish officials told CNN that more video shows Madani switching back into his clothes with an accomplice and then disposing of a plastic bag believed to contain Khashoggi’s clothes in a dumpster.



“Khashoggi’s clothes were probably still warm when Madani put them on,” a senior Turkish official told CNN.

The Saudi royal family’s explanation for Khashoggi’s murder has continued to change and contradict itself. The Saudis insist that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did no order the murder of Khashoggi, who was a prominent critic of the royal family and permanent U.S. resident.

On Friday, the Saudi government conceded that Khashoggi had been killed but that he died in a “fistfight in the consulate.” Previous reports from Turkish sources claimed that Khashoggi was beheaded, dismembered, and cut into pieces minutes after arriving at the consulate.

Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, described Khashoggi’s killing as a “murder” on Fox News and said that the government did not know whereabouts of his body.

“We are determined to uncover every stone. We are determined to find out all the facts. And we are determined to punish those who are responsible for this murder,” he said in the interview.

