A bomb was found inside George Soros’ mailbox

Federal authorities are investigating an explosive device found in a mailbox at the suburban home of liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros, who lives north of New York City.

Someone who works at Soros’ home picked up the package and brought it inside around 3:45 p.m. local time on Monday. Upon opening the package and realizing it contained an explosive device, they took it to a wooded area and notified local authorities, the Bedford Police Department said in a statement.

A police bomb squad responded and detonated the device. Soros, an 88-year-old Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor, was not home at the time of the incident, police said.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating and trying to identity a motive.

Soros, a successful investor known to make generous contributions to liberal causes — such as the student-led movement against gun violence after the Parkland massacre — has long been a favorite conservative boogieman. Right-wing commentators have accused him of bankrolling left-wing protest movements like Black lives Matter and antifa. (Soros has contributed to some civil rights groups, which have engaged in Black Lives Matter activism.)

Soros’ name has also been used as an anti-semitic meme and to promote anti-Jewish tropes about controlling media and banks.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tweeted that the women who confronted Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in a Senate elevator during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings were professional protesters “paid by [George] Soros and others.” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani also recently shared a tweet calling Soros “the anti-christ.”

Cover image: George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled “How to save the European Union” as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)