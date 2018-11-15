A Boy Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted With a Broomstick at Posh Private School

Toronto police are investigating after a disturbing video allegedly showing a boy being sexually assaulted at St. Michael’s College School started making the rounds on social media.



Administrators confirmed they have expelled multiple boys from the posh all-boys Catholic school in Toronto following “two very serious incidents.” City News, who first reported this story, says that one of the videos shows a boy naked from the waist down surrounded by a group, his legs are held down and he appears to be sexually assaulted with a broomstick. A student told City that the incidents took place within a school washroom.

The graphic videos were reportedly being shared and discussed among St. Michael’s students. Students speaking to media have alleged that the incidents were part of a hazing ritual connected to a sports team. The school, which serves grades 7-12, has confirmed it has cancelled its junior football season.

Toronto police have classified the video as child pornography. Police advise anyone in possession of the video to delete it immediately and not share it with anyone.

According to the Globe and Mail, Toronto police said that it became aware of the video after numerous media outlets requested comment about it. The school released a statement saying it is “deeply sorry that these incidents occurred.”

“This week, to our shock and dismay, we learned of two incidents that were in clear violation of our Student Code of Conduct,” the statement says. “The school administration promptly conducted an internal investigation including meeting individually with the students involved and their parents. As a result, swift and decisive disciplinary action has taken place, including expulsions.“

The CBC reports St. Michael’s principal, Greg Reeves, emailed parents saying the school became aware of “two very serious incidents” on Monday and addressed the incident during an assembly on Wednesday. The school has said it won’t be making further comment, citing the police investigation and privacy concerns.

St. Michael’s College is one of the preeminent private schools in Canada. Its alumni include Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators, Robert Deluce, the founder of Porter Airlines, and a number of professional athletes, including Eric Lindros, Tyler Seguin and Frank Mahovlich.

