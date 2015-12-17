You Won’t Be Able to Use WhatsApp for Two Days If You Live in Brazil

Edit: According to users in Brazil, WhatsApp access has been restored as of 10am ET.

The cellphone messaging service WhatsApp has been blocked in Brazil for 48 hours by a court which said it had repeatedly refused to cooperate with a criminal investigation.

Cellphone companies were ordered by the Sao Paulo court on Wednesday night to block use of the app for 48 hours starting at 11.30pm. Not all operators immediately complied with the order, reported Folha de Sao Paulo, because blocking the service is a very complicated process, but those companies who do not block usage face fines or their employees being arrested. On Thursday morning WhatsApp use was apparently blocked throughout the country.

The newspaper said WhatsApp was being penalized for not handing over personal data required by investigators. A similar ruling was made in February during a pedophilia investigation, when it was alleged the app was being used to circulate sexual images of children — but the ruling was thrown out on appeal by a senior judge before the block was enacted.

WhatsApp is hugely popular in Brazil, used by around 100 million people, which is an estimated 93 percent of the population which has internet access. Users reacted with dismay on other social media, many using the hashtag #ripwhatsapp. How many messages sent and not seen,” lamented one user. “Are we going to go out in the street and find the army there? I feel I’m in a dictatorship!” tweeted another.

‘See you soon, little friend!’ #WhatsAppMourning

“The Brazilian justice system manages to block a cellphone messaging app — but it doesn’t manage to block cellphone connections in jail. That’s Brazil,” said one meme posted on Instagram.

Brazilians celebrities added their voices to the condemnation.

“Why don’t we stop corruption for 48 hours? Why don’t we use public money to on health and education for 48 hours? What kind of democracy is this?” ranted Gustavo Lima, one of the country’s most famous singers.

“In this country, decisions are taken in an arbitrary way, with the rights of the individual given the least importance,” said actor Marino Salvador.

Another singer, Cesar Menotti, tried to look on the bright side. “We are going to take advantage of this opportunity, talk with someone that we haven’t talked with, call someone who for a long time we’ve had just a cold virtual relationship,” he said. “The WhatsApp block is a big opportunity to see precious details which have ceased to exist for us.”

In February the rival messaging app Telegram reported that it gained 2 million new sign-ups from Brazil in the 20 hours following the ruling. On Thursday Telegram tweeted it had gained half a million new users from Brazil in three hours.

Facebook owns WhatsApp. In a statement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “This is a sad day for Brazil. Until today, Brazil has been an ally in creating an open internet. Brazilians have always been among the most passionate in sharing their voice online.

“I am stunned that our efforts to protect people’s data would result in such an extreme decision by a single judge to punish every person in Brazil who uses WhatsApp.”

