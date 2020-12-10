A Brief History of People Thinking Piers Morgan Is the Pigeon Lady From ‘Home Alone 2’

When Brenda Fricker won an Academy Award for playing Christy Brown’s mother in My Left Foot, she thanked the real-life author and painter in her endearingly succinct acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank Christy Brown, just for being alive,” she said. “I’d like to thank Mrs. Brown, his mother. Anybody who gives birth 22 times deserves one of these [awards], I think.”

Fricker, who announced her retirement from acting several years ago, had memorable roles in more than four dozen different films and TV series. She has been featured on a postage stamp in her native Ireland—in character as Mrs. Brown—and was ranked No. 26 on a list of the country’s greatest film actors (ahead of Killing Eve‘s Fiona Shaw, Chris O’Dowd, and the 50 Shades of Grey guy).

But in the United States, Fricker is best known as the Central Park pigeon lady in Home Alone 2, the one who’s lonely enough to take relationship advice from a 10-year-old. Although her character is never named in the film—she’s just credited as ‘Pigeon Lady’—the role is 100 percent played by Fricker, despite the persistent rumors that the character is actually just Piers Morgan in a floppy hat.

Morgan, the sentient slice of ham who co-hosts Good Morning Britain, was confronted with this now-annual suggestion during yesterday’s episode of the show. “Can we just have a look at Home Alone 2 because, frankly, it is the best picture,” co-host Susanna Reid said. “Lots of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if this is you [as the Pigeon Lady].”

Morgan quickly dismissed the rumors that he was in the film, and doesn’t seem to understand why so many people enjoy the idea of him being blanketed with bird shit. “Why does this keep coming around?” he asked. “That is not me. I am not the bag lady in Home Alone 2.”

The 55-year-old broadcaster—who has yet to deny that he played the toilet in Trainspotting, the thing with the fucked-up hands in Pan’s Labyrinth, or any section of the Human Centipede—is right that the comparison comes up every December. VICE has found 10 years’ worth of Twitter references to Piers Morgan either looking like, playing the role of, or actually being the Pigeon Lady, including one from his own son, Spencer.



2020: “I’m not saying Piers Morgan is the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 but have you ever seen them in a room together at the same time”

2019: “Back when @piersmorgan played the Pigeon lady in Home Alone 2. #turtledoves“

2018: “Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan“

2017: “@susannareid100 can’t beilive [sic] I’ve only just realised @piersmorgan played the pigeon lady in Home alone 2. He’s come so far since then! @GMB”

2016: “I JUST realized @piersmorgan played the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.”

2015: “I can’t help but believe that the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone & Piers Morgan are related in some sort of way.”

2014: “oh, and the pigeon lady from home alone 2: lost in new york looks like piers morgan x”

2013: “Man, @piersmorgan is REALLY good in Home Alone 2 : Lost In New York”

2012: “Watching #homealone2 @piersmorgan is pretty good as the pigeon lady!”

2011: “Anyone else noticed @piersmorgan looks very similar facially to the old pigeon lady in home alone 2.”

2010: “For a while I’ve wondered who Piers Morgan reminded me of. Finally I’ve found out! The Crazy Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2! @piersmorgan“

Morgan’s Central Park-sized ego (that doesn’t seem to be in question) took another hit on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, when Martin Kenyon, the 91-year-old Londoner who went viral after getting the COVID vaccine, had no idea who was peppering him with questions.

“Now who are you? Who are you?” he asked Morgan during this morning’s interview. When Morgan identified himself without using the words ‘pigeon lady,’ the politely unimpressed nonagenarian said, “How do you do, I’m Martin Kenyon.”



It’s understandable that Kenyon would be unfamiliar with Morgan; after all, he was 63 when Home Alone 2 came out.