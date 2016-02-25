A Bunch of Alleged Oregon Occupiers Are Fighting Their Charges in Court

Ammon Bundy speaking in Arizona in 2014. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

Ammon Bundy and at least 15 others charged in the Oregon wildlife refuge standoff pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges on Wednesday, as the Associated Press reports.

Twenty-five people in total are in hot water over the 41-day armed standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, which began January 2 and ended earlier this month. Bundy and his alleged cohorts face up to six years in prison, and that number could grow if federal prosecutors follow through with plans to tack on more charges as they continue to examine evidence.

Judge Anna Brown reportedly kept a firm hand over both sides during the two-hour hearing, ordering Ammon Bundy back in his seat when he tried to stand and speak at one point. She also reprimanded federal prosecutors for moving slowly; the defendants have a right to a speedy trial, she said, not one in 2017.

Still, the occupiers found moments to further the anti-government message that inspired the standoff in the first place.

“I have no rights at all,” Jason Patrick, one of the defendants, told Judge Brown when she asked if he understood his rights. “You’re the federal government, you’re going to do whatever you want.”

Brown let that one slide.

A trial date is set for April 29, according to the judge, though the AP notes that court documents list an April 19 date.