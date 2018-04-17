VICE
A Bunch of Things Celebrities Have Tweeted, Possibly While High

poznati
Look, we can’t prove these tweets from celebrities were all sent under the influence of weed… but we can’t prove that they weren’t either. We want to believe they were. Nothing would please us more than thinking that each of these celebs got real high, took out their phone, and sent these beautiful little missives out into the world. It is our expert opinion that some of them probably were THC-influenced but our lawyers are telling us that for legal purposes we must note that we couldn’t confirm for sure. Anyway, [wink wink] here is a collection of some of our favorite things celebrities have tweeted [nudge nudge] while DEFINITELY NOT inhaling any substances whatsoever.

https://twitter.com/macklemore/status/4085475013
https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1193266275950592
1523908639620-joey-badass-tweets
https://twitter.com/ShyGlizzy/status/266014404544454657
https://twitter.com/bobatl/status/691411463051804676
https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/660181549103484928
https://twitter.com/LILUZIVERT/status/947694159070093312
1523916182752-ryan-adams
