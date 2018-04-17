A Bunch of Things Celebrities Have Tweeted, Possibly While High

Look, we can’t prove these tweets from celebrities were all sent under the influence of weed… but we can’t prove that they weren’t either. We want to believe they were. Nothing would please us more than thinking that each of these celebs got real high, took out their phone, and sent these beautiful little missives out into the world. It is our expert opinion that some of them probably were THC-influenced but our lawyers are telling us that for legal purposes we must note that we couldn’t confirm for sure. Anyway, [wink wink] here is a collection of some of our favorite things celebrities have tweeted [nudge nudge] while DEFINITELY NOT inhaling any substances whatsoever.

https://twitter.com/macklemore/status/4085475013

Why is rhode island nor a road or an island — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 4, 2009

Antonin Scalia retire bitch — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) March 3, 2013

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1193266275950592

Dear ashton kutcher yo momma so old the key on ben franklins kite, was to her apartment.

Respond if yur not scared — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 14, 2009

Wu Tang Cher

Clan — Cher (@cher) May 8, 2014

In high school Huey scored a perfect 800 on the math portion of the SAT pic.twitter.com/l97QheUGjE — Huey Lewis (@HueyLewisNews) January 31, 2018

kowabunga dudettes. i'm so pumped to be on this surfing kick. who else surfs out there? gnarly day in the h2o. ridin waves! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2010

Do ants have dicks? — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 28, 2010

Packing involves simple math: 3 day trip = 3 pairs of pannies plus two extra for when I crap myself on the flight there and back. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2008

https://twitter.com/ShyGlizzy/status/266014404544454657

TAke a look, y'all: IMG_4346.jpeg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2015

What is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/rFufrgMb — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 10, 2012

Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist. — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) February 10, 2011

The revolution is upon us. If u can't see the con then u r willfully blind. #Resist. good nite pic.twitter.com/DmXeW8t7td — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 25, 2017

If we evolved from apes why are there still apes. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) August 16, 2017

Hahahahahahahaha How The Fuck Is Cyber Bullying Real Hahahaha Nigga Just Walk Away From The Screen Like Nigga Close Your Eyes Haha — T (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2012

https://twitter.com/bobatl/status/691411463051804676

Just rode a horse up a volcano pic.twitter.com/b2lyEpbSGU — Skrillex (@Skrillex) March 4, 2016

https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/660181549103484928

great British bake off is rigged — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 5, 2016

Would you rather have 30 million dollars or 30 million loyal friends — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 5, 2018

Self portrait in candy floss pic.twitter.com/ybIlZ7NfLL — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 9, 2013

There's only 2 sauces worth there wait in gold that's HP and HEINZ the rest can kiss my arse JESUS SAVES LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 7, 2017

My favorite thing about the Bible is that it’s a nigga named Paul just walking around the middle east with his friends. — vince (@vincestaples) April 6, 2018

https://twitter.com/LILUZIVERT/status/947694159070093312