A Canadian Girl Named Isis Wanted Her Name on a Nutella Jar. They Said No

Girls named Isis have it tough these days.

Nutella won’t print a six-year-old Toronto girl’s name on a jar of their product because it matches the title of the notorious terror group responsible for horrific executions and recent mass killings in Paris and Beirut.

Isis Redbanks wanted her name printed on a jar of Nutella as part of the company’s Your Nutella Your Way promotion, CBC reported, but her name is on a list of names the company won’t touch.

A department store offered the promotion, but her mother was “shocked” and “almost crying” when a company representative denied her request.

“The man was, like, ‘No, we’re not going to print Isis, because, like, they thought of the bad ISIS,” Redbanks told CBC, referring to the acronym of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

She’s not the only disappointed child named Isis.

The aunt of five-year-old Isis Taylor found a similar Nutella promotion in an Australian department store, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, but when she tried to buy the personalized jar as a gift for her niece, the company’s computer system flagged Isis’ name, and the store refused to print it on the jar.

The Australian store printed the name of Isis Taylor’s sibling, Odhinn, after it was initially flagged. And the Canadian store printed Isis Redbanks’ siblings names, Zuleika and Oliver.

Isis Taylor was named after the Egyptian goddess. Isis Redbanks’ parents named her after a part of the River Thames in England.

Now Redbanks’ family is boycotting Nutella.

In late November, another Canadian girl named Isis was denied her name on a certificate.

Nine-year-old Isis Fernandez finished a Canadian Forces obstacle course, but a member of the forces would not write her name on a certificate of completion that the rest of her classmates received.

Initially Fernandez, who was also named after the Egyptian goddess, was so upset that she cried, CBC reported. Her mother gave her the option of using her middle name instead, but she said, “Mom, I’m proud of my name, and I’m going to keep it.”

