A Canadian Restaurant Is Dumping Donald Trump’s Name from Its Burger

A gourmet burger joint in Canada has called for a revote on “The Donald,” their most decadent and expensive burger. Last week, Kyle Matheson and Marc Priestley—owners of Winnipeg’s Nuburger—decided to dump the Trump moniker, stating publically on their Facebook page: “[We] knew Donald Trump was an arrogant, ignorant joke and we named the burger after him to get a laugh! We didn’t know until now the extent of his disturbing, bigoted, fascist and misogynist ideologies. Now we absolutely want NO association with his name in any way shape or form. Donald…you’re fired!”

A popular menu item, the burger’s name was originally meant to be a joke. “We thought, who is pompous, only wants the best ingredients, and very full of himself? Matheson recalls. “There was only one answer: Donald Trump.” But then a drastic change of heart, “in light of recent events,” states the Facebook post, initiated the eventual topple of the Trump title.

Videos by VICE

“The idea really came after he wanted to ban Muslims from coming into America,” says Matheson. “It was just straight ignorance and bigotry. That type of discrimination does not mesh well with us.” After that, the owners ran the idea of a name change by a few customers who provided affirmative feedback, which then prompted the launch of the Facebook contest asking for a new name. “It was our customers that helped us start the ball rolling, [proposing] we take suggestions from them, and award a small prize for our gratitude.” The reward was a $50 gift certificate to the restaurant. “Everyone loves it,” Matheson says of the decision. “A lot of people agree with what we have done.”

At the center of all this, the burger formerly known as The Donald is a specialty sandwich featuring local Angus beef, a sunny-side-up egg, award-winning local Bothwell cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and balsamic onions. “And what really sets it apart,” Matheson points out, “is the homemade truffle aioli and black currant-shiraz reduction sauce.”

Decadent indeed.

But this isn’t the only public Trump thumping going on in the central Canadian city.

Just prior to all the burger excitement, Winnipeg’s mayor, Brian Bowman also had some words for the republican candidate. Via his Facebook page, Mayor Bowman shared a copy of a letter that he sent to Trump, on International Human Rights day, December 10, inviting him to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, located in the city. “Mr. Trump, it is my hope that by visiting our city, and, in particular our museum, you might develop a more profound sense of compassion, and tolerance for others,” states the letter. “At the very least, it is my hope that you might learn the Winnipeg way of cultural inclusion.”

Since posting the renaming contest on December 16, the owners of Nuburger say they have received hundreds of suggestions, including a few fan favorites such as “The Muslims are Welcome Here Burger,” “The Trudeau,” and “The Kanye.”

Over the weekend, Nuburger then announced the new name: The Golden Boy, a suggestion made by more than one Facebook fan. The title is a tribute to the golden statue atop the city’s legislative building. Additionally, says Matheson, “We also like the fact that the burger’s most distinguishing factor is it’s topped with a tasty, golden, sunny-side-up Manitoban egg.”

On that initial scathing post in which they announced the contest to rename The Donald, the owners of Nuburger concluded with what seems like an aptly toned toast: “And let’s hope that this man doesn’t make it past the preliminaries.”

Cin cin.