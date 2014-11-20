A Cardboard ‘Pill’ a Day Keeps Dead Smartphone Batteries Away

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

It seems every new phone hitting the market claims to come with a better battery. And yet, it never seems to be enough to get through the day on a single charge. Luckily, designer Tsung Chih-Hsien may have a solution in the form of a biodegradable, disposable battery that saves your phone before the dreaded 0% shutdown.

Although disposable phone batteries aren’t new, Tsung Chih-Hsien has improved their design so that they not only look better, but are also environmentally friendly. The Red Dot Award-winning Mini Power idea is basically a pill that you can plug directly into your phone for extra battery life. Chih-Hsien has designed three versions—two hours, four hours, and six hours—all of which are encapsulated in a biodegradable package, no plastic necessary. The product allows you to tear batteries off a strip when you need them, and return the empty batteries when you buy a new strip. Happy charging.

