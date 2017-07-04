A Charming GIF For Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Death

This article was originally published on July 6, 2016, but we think it still rocks! This article also contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 6.

With his cheery, minimalist style, it takes a second for the horror of Eran Mendel‘s Game of Thrones GIFs to sink in. We’ve seen the Tel Aviv-based graphic artist and character designer animate cats with boxes and dancing DJs, but his cheeky rendering of Season 6 scenes like The Mountain’s encounter with Septa Unella confound the imagination. How could such cruelty look so cute? We’re similarly confused by Mendel’s version of Bran Stark’s encounter with the Night King—as far as he’s concerned the two are cultivating a romance, rather than an all-out war. While most of the GIFs are loosely-based on showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s canon, one entitled Wishful Thinking takes some liberties with the script, envisioning The Hound laying into the zombified Mountain’s disembodied head with his new favorite axe.

While there won’t be any new Game of Thrones episodes for the next 10 months or so, Mendel has promised more GIFs to come, drawing from the show’s wealth of iconic scenes. He’s taking suggestions on his Facebook page here. Check out the full set of Game of Thrones GIFs thus far below.

“The Red Woman”

The Red Woman

“Home”

Hodor

“Oathbreaker”

A Girl Has No Name

“Book of the Stranger”

The Unburnt

“Hold the Door”

Bran Has a New Buddy

“Blood of My Blood”

Uncle Benjen on Trick Pony

“The Broken Man”

The Hound’s Wishful Thinking

“No One”

Sparrows vs Mountain

“Battle of the Bastards”

Bye Bye Ramsay

“The Winds of Winter”

Shame Shame Shame

When he’s not indulging his Game of Thrones fandom, Eran Mendel works with clients around the world on character design, animated explainers, stickers designs and more. See more of his work on his website.

