A Chocolate Cake Becomes a Devilishly Delicious Zoetrope

A decadent-though-comical chocolate layer cake, painstakingly decorated it so that once set in motion, its exterior becomes a multi-level animation, emerges in food artist Alexandre Dubosc‘s latest work, Melting POP. Dubosc, a man who attempts to meld the worlds of the gourmet and cinematic auteur, is clearly fond of the primitive filmmaking and animation technique, as evidenced by the stunning, illusory motion of his gastronomical artwork.

The video opens on a spinning chocolate cup and spoon atop the cake, along with the sounds of popping corn and open flames. The camera then travels up and down the cake, showing the various animated sequences, which include little Pac-Men eating kernels, and those very same kernels getting launched from the next layer up to plates where they are then lifted by long tongues into waiting mouths, and so on. Watch Melting POP below:

