A Christian Metal Band Is Suing Netflix Over ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Hell hath no fury like a Christian metal band scorned. Netflix is finding that out firsthand, and it’s all over their hit musical anime: KPop Demon Hunters.

Complex reports that Seattle-based band Demon Hunter is suing Netflix for trademark infringement over the use of the words “Demon Hunter.” They also claim the film’s success has led to unfair competition and brand confusion.

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The group filed their trademark lawsuit in California on Aug. 18, 2026, through their corporation Hyde Lane. In addition to Netflix, the lawsuit also names Netflix Studios and live events promoter AEG Presents as defendants.

Demon Hunter has been around for roughly 26 years and has 12 studio albums

A significant portion of the complaint focuses on the KPop Demon Hunters live tour. Only recently announced, the tour is in collaboration with AEG. Demon Hunter claims that the event causes “almost complete overlap” with their branding. Ultimately, they believe this will create marketplace confusion for fans who could perceive them as each other.

Relatedly, the lawsuit cites the case of an individual who allegedly spent $500 on tickets to a Demon Hunter concert in Albany, New York. The person ended up requesting a refund so they could buy tickets to the “actual KPop Demon Hunters” concert.

Demon Hunter accuses the defendants of being “massive companies that jealously guard and enforce their own intellectual property rights willfully disregarding the rights of others in pursuit of profits.”

Frontman Ryan Clark is the only remaining original member of Demon Hunter

Hyde Lane seeks a trial by jury, as well as restoration of their “rightful interests” in the Demon Hunter trademark. They also seek “restitution and treble damages” and request that Netflix be prevented from using the “KPop Demon Hunters” name.

At this time, neither Netflix nor AEG has commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Photo courtesy of Netflix