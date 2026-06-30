A Classic NEOGEO Game Is Releasing on Steam After 30 Years

More than three decades after its original launch, this iconic fighting game from the NEOGEO era returning with a new release on Steam as part of the Premium Selection lineup.

The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3 R Is coming to PC Via Steam

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The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3 originally released all the way back in 1996 and the third installment in the fighting-game franchise was considered a major evolution at the time. Fans of the NEOGEO era of gaming will soon be able to relive the nostalgia when with a remastered version of the title on Steam.

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The upcoming remaster has been optimized for modern platforms with various gameplay and system improvements. The original game is known for its high degree of freedom, dynamic action, and rich animation that pushed beyond the conventions of traditional fighting games.

To help entice retro gaming fans and also appeal to some newer audiences, the remaster is making some exciting additions, including two brand-new playable characters. Both King and Yuri Sakazak make their surprising debut as playable fighters in this new version of the game.

Players can look forward to experiencing their stylish new interpretations and see how they come to life within the unique combat system of this reimagined classic.

For those who aren’t familiar with the original, Art of Fighting 3 was pitched as:

“A spin-off entry in the Art of Fighting series, the game is set in Glasshill Valley and follows the battles and personal stories of a diverse cast of martial artists. It introduced major gameplay innovations, including attack parries, pursuit attacks on downed opponents, and the Ultimate KO system, which allows a match to be decided with a single decisive blow. Visually, the game broke new ground for 2D fighting games in 1996, featuring remarkably fluid sprite animation created using rotoscoping techniques based on motion-captured performances.”

Other key features of the remaster include:

Complete balance adjustments for all characters. All characters have been rebalanced to deliver more exciting offensive and defensive gameplay. This expands strategic options and enables deeper, more engaging mind games.

A thrilling global gauntlet powered by rollback netcode. Rollback netcode ensures this new title meets the needs of the competitive fighting game scene. With outstanding responsiveness that minimizes the feeling of network delay, it delivers a seamless and stress-free online battle experience!

Easier to learn, more to master. A wealth of enhanced update features. Numerous updates have been added to improve overall gameplay comfort, including expanded Training Mode features and a VS Mode that enables quick, intense matches. With these additions, the game offers rich content that players from beginners to veterans can enjoy to the fullest.



Steam users should keep an eye out for an exact release date and more details in the near future.

NEOGEO fans who are looking to revisit more of the era’s library and hardware may want to check out the upcoming NEOGEO 35th anniversary hardware bundles that are releasing this November.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Path of the Warrior: Art of Fighting 3 R is coming to Steam, but a release date has not been confirmed yet.