A Collection of 6 Classic 1990s-Era Games Is Coming to Switch and PS5 With Major Upgrades

Limited Run Games is back again with another nostalgic collection of retro games from the 1990s that are arriving on modern consoles with some welcome quality-of-life upgrades.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Is Bringing Six Games to Nintendo Switch and PS5

A classic connection of games that were originally released in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s on the PlayStation, Game Boy, N64, and Game Boy Advance are making their way to modern consoles thanks to the latest Limited Run Games collection.

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Rugrats: Retro Rewind, a compendium of six classic Rugrats titles featuring the iconic babies from the ‘90s cartoon, will soon be available to purchase both physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Physical pre-orders will open on May 1 and end on May 31, and digital copies of the game will be available from May 15.

The full six game collection includes:

Rugrats: Search for Reptar – Originally launched in 1998 for the PlayStation console, this is the Rugrats’ first adventure, taking them through a jigsaw puzzle mystery.

The Rugrats Movie – Based on the movie of the same name, this catalog of capers was originally available on Game Boy and Game Boy Color and finds the Rugrats on a mission to seek out the missing Dil Pickles.

Rugrats: Time Travelers – A punchy platformer launched in 1999 for the Game Boy Color, where adventures begin in a toy store with a mysterious yet irresistible time machine.

Rugrats: Studio Tour – A 1990 action-adventure title that initially landed on PlayStation and saw the crew exploring a variety of film sets in a movie studio packed with danger and intrigue.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie – This title, another fun movie spin-off, was first available on the Game Boy Color, PlayStation, and N64, and brings the team to an exciting theme park in Paris where adventures beckon.

Rugrats: Castle Capers – Released only for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, the Rugrats have to retrieve their stolen toys from Angelica, who is holding them hostage in a fortress-like playground set.

As always, the Limited Run Games collection will include a handful of additional features to add some convenience to the rereleases. Each of these classic titles features brand-new, quality-of-life updates designed to elevate the experience for retro gaming fans.

New features include:

Players can relive the nostalgia with customizable screen filters to recapture that warm, retro CRT TV feel

A ‘save anywhere’ feature to ensure progress is never lost

A rewind feature to offer players a second chance at those especially tricky moments

An included music player to let fans enjoy the zappy soundtrack even when you’re not playing

The Standard Edition of the collection will cost $34.99 and Deluxe Edition raises the price to $64.99. That should be just about everything gamers need to know before pre-orders open on May 1.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind releases digitally on May 15 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Physical Editions will ship sometime after launch.