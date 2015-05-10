A Collection of Rare Banksy Works Goes on Display in New York

Sometimes the work of Banksy shows up on gallery walls—and sometimes the gallery even knows about it. Starting this Monday, as part of Art Miami New York, the Keszler Gallery will have on display a collection of rare and never-before-exhibited-in-New York originals created since 2005 by the legendary vandal. Featuring spray paintings and mixed-media sculptures, including those created during his month-long New York City residency in 2013 (Read: Meet the Crowd-Sourced Cast of the New ‘Banksy Does New York’ Documentary), as well as large walls, carefully restored for exhibition, it’s like a guided trip down a heavily-tagged up memory lane.

Art Miami New York opens on Thursday, May 14, when you’ll be able to see the Banksy pieces alongside works from nearly 1,200 artists from over 50 countries. But before you click here for more information, check out images of some of the Banksy works to-be-displayed, courtesy of the Keszler Gallery, below:

Banksy, Tightrope Rat, Detroit – 2010 Stencil and Spray Paint on Cinderblock 64 x 80 Inches. Original Street Work

Banksy, Kissing Coppers, Brighton – 2005 Stencil and Spray Paint on Emulsion Base 89 x 65 Inches. Original Street Work

Banksy, No Ball Games, London – 2009 Stencil and Spray Paint on Render. 96 x 72 Inches. Original Street Work

Banksy, Wet Dog, West Bank – 2007. Spray Paint and Stencil on Reconstituted Stone 63 x 79 Inches. Original Street Work

Banksy, Bandaged Heart Balloon, New York – 2013 From NYC “Better Out Than In” Residency. October 7. Spray Paint on Concrete Wall – Tagged. 78 x 114 Inches. Original Street Work

Banksy, Sphinx, New York – 2013 From NYC “Better Out Than In” Residency October 22. Mixed Media Sculpture. 50 x 54 Inches. Original Street Work

