A Collection of Rare Banksy Works Goes on Display in New York

Sometimes the work of Banksy shows up on gallery walls—and sometimes the gallery even knows about it. Starting this Monday, as part of Art Miami New York, the Keszler Gallery will have on display a collection of rare and never-before-exhibited-in-New York originals created since 2005 by the legendary vandal. Featuring spray paintings and mixed-media sculptures, including those created during his month-long New York City residency in 2013 (Read: Meet the Crowd-Sourced Cast of the New ‘Banksy Does New York’ Documentary), as well as large walls, carefully restored for exhibition, it’s like a guided trip down a heavily-tagged up memory lane.
Art Miami New York opens on Thursday, May 14, when you’ll be able to see the Banksy pieces alongside works from nearly 1,200 artists from over 50 countries. But before you click here for more information, check out images of some of the Banksy works to-be-displayed, courtesy of the Keszler Gallery, below:
Videos by VICE
Related:
New Video Reveals Banksy in Gaza
Leaked ‘Banksy Does New York’ Teasers Temporarily Tag YouTube
Banksy Gets The Lego Treatment