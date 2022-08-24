A ‘Computerized Voice’ Took Credit for Trying to SWAT Marjorie Taylor Greene, According to Police

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to have been swatted, and according to a police report obtained by the Daily Dot, “a computer generated voice” took credit for the call.

According to the report, 911 services in Rome, Georgia, near Greene’s residence, received a call claiming that a man had been shot at Greene’s address, and that a woman and children were still inside. Greene claimed she was “swatted”—a dangerous and sometimes fatal internet harassment tactic in which someone pretends there’s an emergency at their target’s home—in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.



I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.



More details to come.

Technically, Green was not actually swatted as result of the call, according to the report. swatting involves sending a SWAT team, which stands for “special weapons and tactics,” a group of heavily armed police that uses military equipment and techniques to enter homes and detain people. The police report says that the cops realized en route whose house they were headed to, and rang the doorbell, then waited several minutes until Greene answered. “We informed her of the reason for us being there,​ and she assured us there was no issue,” the report states.

After the cops returned from Greene’s home some time later, local 911 dispatchers received another call claiming to be the person who made the initial false report. The computerized voice “explained that they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights,’​ and stated that they were trying to ‘SWAT’ her,” the police report says. Greene is outspokenly transphobic, and has harassed a colleague’s trans child and advocates for violence against trans people.

According to the report, the person who made the call also claimed to be connected to Kiwi Farms, the notorious stalking and harassment website that recently sent a SWAT team to raid trans streamer Clara Sorrenti, known as Keffals, and continues to dox and harass her on the site. Following that attack, Sorrenti started a campaign to urge Cloudflare, which provides cybersecurity services to Kiwi Farms, to drop the site.

The report doesn’t elaborate on the nature of the computer generated voice, or how it was generated. It could be something as simple as the text-to-speech voices that are a popular feature on TikTok for narrating videos, or any number of voice modifying devices or pieces of software. More elaborate fake-voice scams have, in the past, involved impersonating someone using artificial intelligence.