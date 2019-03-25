A Congressional Task Force for Trans Equality Is Mobilizing Against Trump

In 2015, just a few years after Joe Biden called the fight for transgender liberty “the civil rights issue of our time,” the Congressional Trans Equality Task Force was established. Now, under President Trump, the renewed pressure to eliminate protections surrounding trans equality has reached an inflection point, making the task force as one of the most important organizations fighting for transgender rights on a federal level. Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III chairs the committee, which is the only body operating within the federal government with a mandate to address discrimination against trans people. Because of this, Kennedy and his colleagues now find themselves at the federal fore of a civil rights movement. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, Broadly’s Amy Rose Spiegel sits down with journalist Diana Tourjée for the full story.

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

