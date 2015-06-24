German Cops Slapped a Ticket on an Art Installation

In the eyes of the law, crime must pay… Even if the criminal is a work of art.
Plenty suffer for their craft, but Austrian sculpture artist Erwin Wurm might have to have to suffer through traffic court for his. Wurm’s bent, red Mercedes-Benz food truck installation in Karlsruhe, Germany, got slapped with a parking ticket by local officials. Whether the parking ticket is actionable or not is unclear, but it raises the stakes on the already-upended piece.
See more of Erwin Wurm’s work on his website.
Via This Is Colossal
