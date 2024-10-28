A Crazy Election Can Only Be Cured by ‘Crazy Taxi’

Look, regardless of who you’re planning on voting for, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Crazy Taxi goes hard. The blasting beats of ‘All I Want‘ by The Offspring still linger in my mind years after seeing my first Crazy Taxi cab in a local arcade. Tim Walz, Vice-Presidential nominee, has spoken many times about his love for the Sega classic and put the pedal to the metal for everyone to see.

Video Via: Tim Walz (YouTube)

This feels like something out of those “Presidents Playing Minecraft” memes that were super popular. He said it’s because it’s the Xbox controls, but I don’t know, I’d say his skills are a little lax. Maybe he’ll just need to get his hands on another Dreamcast. That being said, it’s still a blast to watch someone burst through this certified banger of a game.

It’s been said Tim Walz played his Dreamcast so much that his wife made him get rid of it. The story is even told in the video above. I mean, there are even mods that put him in Crazy Taxi due to his obsession with it. At this point, we’re like two weeks away from a Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris 1v1 on Rust.

Screenshot: SEGA

To be fair, there’s nothing overtly political about this clip, minus the signage behind him. Walz talks about his love of Crazy Taxi. How he got introduced to it. Things most gamers chat about, and why they love their favorite game. It’s surprisingly wholesome, all in all.

There’s Really Nothing Crazy About This ‘crazy taxi’ Video

It’s a silly little video that will make some people smile. It’s also bound to make some people angry. No matter what, at the end of the day, it’s just a guy doing what he loves to do. Play Dreamcast and talk about fond memories of the past, even if he had to sell off his favorite console on Facebook.

In a good way, it reminds me of watching my dad revisit games like Pilotwings on the Super Nintendo. He may not remember every trick he used to know, but seeing him pull off a successful landing 20-plus years later is sick.