Fiery Crescent Moon Illuminates an Abandoned Building

With flaming torches and a plastic tarp in hand, street artist Morfai stepped into an abandoned warehouse in the Lithuanian city of Kaunus and implanted a massive crescent moon that glowed through six stories of windows. Titled I Stole the Moon, the artist taped polyethylene sheets onto wooden frames, and lit the form from behind with LEDs and fire. The stunning result brought our planet’s lonely satellite to the terrestrial realm, giving onlookers a temporary taste Luna on Earth.

For shadowy star seeders and beautiful bottle cap mosaics, be sure to check out more of Morfai’s work here.

H/t CityLab

