MUNCHIES Presents: A Day in the Life of Restaurant 108

For one whole day—from the beef garum pastries being glazed at 6 AM to the last dish leaving the kitchen in the evening—MUNCHIES got to be a fly-on-the-wall at 108 restaurant in Copenhagen.

Chef Kristian Baumann opened 108 during the summer of 2016 in partnership with noma, the world-beating restaurant that forever changed dining in the Nordic region, so the spotlight has been intense.

We follow Kristian and his staff around the kitchen and dining room, as well as the organic farm where they source produce and even a wild boat ride to pick up wine supplies delivered from France by sea.

Even though 108 shares ideas and a fermentation lab with noma, the restaurant is very much its own place. You don’t need a Black Amex to eat here and the generous sharing dishes give it a bustling cafe-vibe.

